Tesla Inc (TSLA) Software Update 8.1 Includes Autopilot 2.0, Sketch Pad

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) has released its 8.1 software update and it includes some new features.

Source: Shutterstock

One of the major updates that came with 8.1 was the addition of more features for Tesla Inc’s Autopilot 2.0. This includes the ability to use the Autosteer feature while going 80 mph. The previous limit was 55 mph.

While the Autosteer update is out, it will still be a couple of days before owners of a Tesla Inc vehicle can use it at 80 mph. This is due to the cameras on the car needing calibration. The calibration will take place over the next few days during normal driving.

There’s also another couple of changes that come to Autopilot 2.0 in the 8.1 software update. The first is Auto Lane Change, which lets users change lanes with Autosteer by using a turn signal. The second new feature is called “Summon”. It lets owners park and pull out their vehicles from parking spaces without the need to be in them, reports Electrek.

The electric car company also hid a fun feature in its 8.1 software update. If users tap the company’s logo on the vehicle’s touchscreen three times, it will bring up a Sketch Pad for them to draw with. The secret feature was revealed by Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ).