Tesla Inc (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk to Found New AI Company Called Neuralink

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ), is founding a new AI company that sounds like it comes straight from a sci-fi novel.

The new company that the Tesla Inc CEO is founding is called “Neuralink”. While Musk hasn’t said much about the company yet, he did mention that it will focus on developing “neural lace”. Neural lace is the term for a system that would allow the brain to directly connect to a computer.

Elon Musk says that neural lace is the only way that humans can remain relevant after AI starts to take off. He believes that it can give humans more control over machines and keep them from becoming useless. Musk also works with the OpenAI project to develop what is called “safe” AI.

The Tesla Inc CEO is teaming up with Max Hodak to co-found Neuralink. Hodak is a former research assistant at Duke University Medical Center. He has worked on systems that allow monkeys to control machines with their minds. Musk is also planning to reveal more about Neuralink in a Wait Buy Why piece in about a week, reports CNBC.

Reports claim that Neuralink won’t start off by jumping straight into its neural lace work. Instead, it will likely focus on better understanding the brain and providing solutions to medical issues. This approach is similar to how the Tesla Inc CEO got his other companies started.

Speaking of Musk’s other companies, he may be stretching himself too thin by adding another one. He admits in a Tweet that it will be difficult to dedicate the time to Neuralink, but says that it is too important not to. Musk also has to worry about Tesla Inc, Space X and his other side project, The Boring Company, TechCrunch notes.

TSLA stock was up 2% as of Tuesday morning.