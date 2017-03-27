Tesla Inc (TSLA) Solar Roof Tiles to Go on Sale in April

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) CEO Elon Musk says that the company will start taking orders for its solar roof tiles next month.

Musk revealed that the solar roof tiles would go on sale next month while responding to a question on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ).

“@elonmusk How are the Solar Shingles coming along? Is there an ETA? Hoping my roof survives till then,” Twitter Inc user Michael Hols‏ asked Musk on Friday.

Musk’s response to the question didn’t contain any other details about the solar roof tiles launch. The Tesla Inc CEO was answering several questions on Twitter Inc. He was traveling to Cape Canaveral while answering the questions.

The question from Hols was the only one that Musk answered on Friday about Tesla Inc’s solar roof tiles. The other questions that he answered concerned the upcoming Tesla Model 3. This includes talking about the company’s plans for an all-wheel drive version and more.

Tesla Inc’s solar roof tiles will be available in four different styles. They are Tuscan, Slate, Textured and Smooth. The glass hides solar tiles that absorb sunlight and use it to power the owner’s home with green energy.

Tesla Inc says that the solar roof tiles will cost less than traditional roof when cost saving is taken into account. However, the cost of the solar roof tiles hasn’t yet been revealed by the company. It is also unknown when the tiles will actually start shipping to customers.

TSLA stock was up 1% as of Noon Monday.