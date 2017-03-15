Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) rallied close to 5% on Tuesday on the back of a report saying the electric vehicle maker is planning on yet another new car dubbed the “Model Y.” While to my knowledge, Tesla has yet to confirm or deny these rumors, the positive reaction in TSLA stock must be respected.

From a technical analysis standpoint, Tesla stock bounced off important support that could offer traders and investors a good reference area around which to build their trades.

It was only three weeks ago, on Feb. 22, when Tesla reported its latest batch of earnings. In response, investors sold off TSLA stock with both hands.

Case in point? When I last mused about shares of Tesla on Feb. 24 (the day following the initial reaction to the company’s earnings report), I said that while TSLA remains an attractive longer-term growth story, technically speaking, it had reached the upper end of a longer-standing trading range and looked poised for a breather. I also offered that a mean-reversion move lower toward the $240 area looked to be in the cards.

Just a few days later (Feb. 27), Tesla stock had reached its 50-day moving average near $242 — close enough to the $240 area, and enough to allow traders to take profits on any short positions.

Before looking closer into the technical meaning of Tuesday’s bounce, let’s review the bigger picture.

TSLA Stock Charts

Looking at the multiyear chart, we can see that despite selling pressure following the February earnings report and yesterday’s bounce, Tesla shares remain largely in a well-defined yet wide trading range.



Click to Enlarge

My contacts on Wall Street capital markets trading desks continue to point toward another possible round of capital raise by Tesla Inc as a next event to look for — then depending on how investors react, potentially scale back into the stock at a better size.

As a former investment banker, I agree with my contacts that a capital raise would be a critical time to look at TSLA stock closely. Still, I have to also respect Tuesday’s bounce.

Next Page