TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Stock Soars on Leukemia Drug Study Results

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX ) shares were skyrocketing thanks to the company’s recent clinical trial results.

The pharmaceutical giant unveiled how effective its lead cancer drug performed in the Phase III of a trial. TG-1101 (ublituximab), which is an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, worked well in unison with Imbruvica, another treatment for high-risk chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

TG Therapeutics previously tested the Imbruvica treatment without TG-1101 and racked up an overall response of 47% from patients. Meanwhile, the combined treatment resulted in an overall response rate of 80%.

126 patients were tested in total as part of the research. The next step is a meeting in H1 between the company and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which may be fast-tracking the treatment now that its efficacy has been proved.

“We believe the results observed in the combination arm are extremely compelling and the regimen has the potential to become the standard of care for treating patients with high risk CLL that have progressed from other therapies,” said TG CEO Michael S. Weiss in a statement.

He added that the combination therapy will help treat the poor prognosis that patients who suffer from high risk CLL receive. Weiss added that it is important for patients’ outcome and the company hopes to present these results with the FDA over the coming quarter to discuss whether or not it will be approved.

TGTX stock surged 86.9% Monday.