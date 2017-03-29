The 7 Best REITs to Buy for Big (And Growing!) Yields

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been one of the top-performing asset classes of the past few decades, and in fact, the very best one over the past 15 years.

These owners of commercial real estate — apartments, office buildings, strip malls and more — offer high yield potential. That’s because to qualify for certain lofty tax benefits, they have to kick out at least 90% of their taxable income in the form of dividends to shareholders. Typically, REITs throw off high yields between 4% and 7%.

And as rents have increased over the years, so have REITs’ cash flows, and so have their dividends.

Naturally, the demand for these high-yield dividends has helped drive capital gains in REITs, making them a one-two punch of total returns. According to JPMorgan Asset Management, REITs have returned an average of 12% per year from 2000 through mid-2016; “that crushed the No. 2 finisher, high-yield bonds, which returned 7.9%,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

However, investors are still woefully underweight in REITs, and they’re also short on understanding. The thing is, many investors chase the sky-high yields in REITs, but don’t pay attention to one thing that has quietly driven many of those returns: increasing dividends. Over time, a smaller yielder that grows its payout robustly will overtake a current high yielder that lets its dividend languish or only polishes it with fractional hikes.

So today, we’re looking at seven of the best REITs to buy right now — they yield as much as 8%, and they’re focused on growing those payouts, too. In order of yield …

