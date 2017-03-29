The 7 Best Stocks to Buy for an Income-Rich Retirement

Portfolio manager Ned Davis studied the returns of S&P 500 stocks from 1972 to 2004. His goal? To figure out what the best stocks to buy were over this 33-year period.

Source: Shutterstock

Davis concluded that if you bought dividend stocks whose companies grew the dividends paid to shareholders over the 33 years, you’d have achieved an annual return of 10.6%, 330 basis points better than dividend-paying stocks that didn’t increase their yields over the same period.

More importantly, Davis’s study revealed that dividend growers outperformed non-income-paying stocks by 630 basis points. The moral of the story? If you want to have an income-rich retirement, you’ve got to have a diversified basket of dividend stocks that will deliver both capital appreciation and income growth.

For the purposes of this article, we’re going to recommend the seven best stocks to buy to meet or exceed the returns from the S&P 500 to help you do that.

Next Page