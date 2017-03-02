The Nike Inc (NKE) Stock Dividend Is a Slam Dunk

I have been a big backer of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) for a number of years. The company’s strong leadership, impressive growth and iconic brand were all attractive. The dividend was another motive. Management’s focus has led to years of double-digit growth. That’s why I’m kicking myself for missing one very similar stock: Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ).

SBUX stock and NKE stock have essentially mirrored each other over the past five years. I have worn the dunce cap more than once trying to pick growth stocks, value stocks and special-situation plays.

But the one area I’ve excelled in? Picking Future Blue Chip stocks.

I may have passed on NKE stock over the years, but that is no longer the case. Thankfully, the stock has been under pressure. Long-term investors focused on the business and dividend now have time to buy. Long pauses and notable pullbacks are welcomed in high-quality stocks.

Is Nike stock high-quality? You bet.

The Positives for NKE Stock

One could argue that a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.5 is still a bit expensive. But one could also point out that this is near the low-end of Nike’s five-year range, as shown below:

Valuation is a consideration for me, but it is not the most important factor in the game. I care about the long-term business. I care that there’s a long runway to its success and that when the growth does eventually slow, that there will be a continual flow of income, both for the business and into my pockets.

On that note, Nike stock yields just 1.3%. But, its dividend has been growing by double-digits for basically the past 10 years. I say basically because Nike “only” raised its dividend by 9.7% in 2009. It’s noteworthy that NKE not only continued to pay a dividend through the financial crisis, but also continued raising said payout.

Year Quarterly Dividend Growth 2012 $0.09 15.4% 2013 0.10 11.1% 2014 0.12 20% 2015 0.14 16.7% 2016 0.16 14.3% 2017 0.18 12.5%

While Nike’s dividend growth has been slowing over the past few years, the hope is that it will continue at a double-digit pace. A big part of selecting Future Blue Chip stocks is the company’s focus on dividend growth. Combined with reasonable sales and earnings growth, the dividend acts as the third catalyst in a 1-2-3 punch.

The Negatives for NKE Stock

That said, what if Nike cannot grow at its predicted pace? Then it would certainly will be viewed as overvalued down the stretch.

For a look at what happens when sales and earnings slow more than expected, look no further than Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA ) (NYSE: UAA ). Despite being a high-quality sports apparel manufacturer, UAA stock has been decimated.

