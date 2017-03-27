Here’s Why Deckers Outdoor Corp’s Time Is Up (DECK)

If you’re like the typical American, you’ve probably got a closet full of stuff you simply don’t wear anymore. And if you’re female, statistics show you may have a few more “unwearables” than men.

According to ClosetMaid, the average woman has more than 100 items in her closet, yet finds 21% of those items unwearable.

That means clothing and footwear designers have to work extra hard at keeping our attention, especially if their lines cater to women, as today’s target does. If you’re a company that produces “unwearables,” chances are your customers aren’t coming back to add more.

But before we go pointing fingers at either sex or even at the fast-changing, mega-consumer society we live in, let’s remember one key element that’s always influenced our lives and the clothes we wear: style.

From the flapper dresses of the early 20th century to the bell-bottoms of the ’70s, clothing styles can change dramatically from year to year. And some, (thankfully) never come back.

Clothing styles can shift dramatically from year to year, and these shifts can bankrupt a clothing company. Changes in style helped steal the mojo from hip companies like Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN ) and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF ) in just a couple of years.

And just as I foretold their coming demise, there’s one previously popular shoe brand that’s stock is overpriced and dated, just like its boots.

With increased competition and consumers’ lack of attention span adding to retailer’s struggles, it’s hard for brands to keep earnings momentum going, especially when they lack product diversity.

And that’s exactly what’s been going on with Deckers Outdoor Corp (NASDAQ: DECK ) for years. Sales have been on the decline, and analysts are abandoning the stock.

But there’s been a recent surge in the stock price as some investors are hopeful for an acquisition.

This rumor been passed around before, when DECK’s chances of selling looked brighter.

Now, with fading revenues and declining brand strength, the company’s still lofty valuations certainly don’t justify a buyout. The situation actually feels a bit like Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN ) did back in September 2015. Back then, buyout rumors helped bring HAIN above $65, but the deal never came to fruition, and shares continued to tumble. Once sales stabilized and shares dropped to current levels around $35, a buyout seemed bit more realistic.

Like HAIN back in late 2015, DECK’s sales would need to drastically improve or shares would need to come down for a likely acquisition to take place, but since the smart money doesn’t see sales improving much, DECK is in perfect position for a put play.

Analysts have already begun to lower their price targets on the stock to a consensus average of $53.50 — below current prices above $54. This is especially bearish considering the fact that analysts are “long biased” and typically project a future value that’s higher than current value.

And in an American market that’s currently full of optimism, the bearish action we are seeing from top analysts is not a good sign for Decker’s Outdoor, whose biggest brand sums up how I feel about shares… UGG!

