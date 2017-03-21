Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) Stock Is A Classic Mid-Cap Value

For the past three years, I’ve driven an SUV and a pickup. I got an unbelievable deal on the pickup (I always buy used), but it needed new tires.

When I took the truck to the friendly neighborhood tire guys to replace them with similar all-terrain tires, I then understood why they were so friendly and why the truck was such a good deal. Ouch.

I’m not alone. Currently, light trucks and SUVs represent 63% of 2016’s record year for U.S. vehicle sales, which came in at 17.55 million. Three years ago, the truck and SUV share of auto sales was right at 50%.

As far as cars on the road in the United States, the average age of a vehicle in the light truck/SUV category is around 6.1 years. Eventually, tens of millions of tires will be replaced to the tune of $800 to $1,400 a set.

That’s why I’m looking at Cooper Tire and Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB ).

Cooper is the number five tire manufacturer in North America and number twelve worldwide, with 2016 sales of $2.92 billion. Why do I want to buy the middle of the pack? First, the stock is a genuine value with attractive internal metrics that position it for price appreciation. Second, the company makes an attractive takeover target.

The valuation metrics make a compelling case on their own. Currently, the stock trades with a forward P/E of 11.45, a 37% discount to the S&P 500 on a forward P/E basis. When pundits complain that there’s no real value in the current market, they’ll get no sympathy. You can ALWAYS find value versus the benchmark!

The internal numbers are just as intriguing. Price-to-sales sits at an undervalued 0.8. Long-term debt-to-capitalization is at a comfortable 28.8% — not bad for an industrial manufacturer. The most impressive number, however, is the return on equity (ROE) of 24.17%. Historically, analysts consider a consistent ROE of 15-20% attractive. Cooper Tire regularly beats that average by 20%.

Going forward, the company expects to grow sales at an average annual rate of 6.5% over the next two years. The best opportunity to do this lies with the company’s international efforts. A full 85% of Cooper’s annual sales are from North America. Clearly, emerging markets in Asia and Latin America will be the key drivers.

The attractive metrics are also what make Cooper an acquisition candidate…

Next Page