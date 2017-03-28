Why Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Stock (SWK) Is Undervalued

It’s 1720 in England. A hard-working printer is busy at work. But he’s not happy…

All around him are ordinary people starting businesses and making great sums of money by selling their stock.

What bothered him was that the businesses didn’t seem legitimate on the surface. For instance, one company’s prospectus promised, “to bring up hellfire for heating.” Another business advertised the ability, “to squeeze oil out of radishes.”

Unbelievably, these business owners sold out all their stock in a matter of days. So he asked himself how rational people could buy into such stupid business concepts. But then he made a decision.

Instead of trying to understand the rationale behind such silliness, he decided to join the club. He printed a prospectus describing a business “for carrying out an undertaking of great advantage, but nobody to know what it is.” When he opened for business the next morning, long lines of people were waiting to buy his stock.

The printer took every penny offered for the stock, and immediately boarded a boat for France. He disappeared forever.

Now, the efficient market hypothesis says that bubbles are impossible to see. In fact, former Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan actually said, “it is very difficult to identify a bubble until after the fact.”

He is wrong.

Bubbles Are Visible For Miles

Take Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) for example. It’s a ‘camera company’ that generated just over $400 million in total revenue last year. It likely won’t see profits for a decade or more, if ever.

But the company has a market cap of some $25 billion. Worse, the company’s unique selling proposition (USP) is to “empower people to express themselves.” Sounds like an undertaking where nobody knows what it is.

Now, don’t get me wrong, I have no problem investing in companies that don’t have profits. But the difference is they must have some disruptive technology to set them apart from its competitors. And empowering people to express themselves doesn’t meet that requirement.

On the other hand, I’ll jump at the chance to invest in a undervalued profitable company — especially if that company is the world’s largest maker of tools.

It also happens to be the second-largest commercial electronic security company as well as the second-largest engineered fastener company.

