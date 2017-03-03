Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks >

3 Earnings Reports You Must Watch Next Week

Earnings season is winding down, but there's still a few reports to watch

  |  By Hilary Kramer, Editor, GameChangers
Markets have been surging higher most of the week, but are now cooling their heels to close out the week. For the year, the S&P 500 is pretty much where it left off last week, at 6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average, too, is sitting on 6% YTD gains. The Nasdaq, however, is up nearly 9% for the year.

Of the three reports to watch this week, only one of them managed to come out of earnings unscathed — Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN). Priceline wafted up 6.6% for the week as of this writing, while Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) both gave back 5% and 12.5%, respectively.

Earnings season is almost a wrap, but several big names are still on tap. Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) and Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) have been on a roll lately, while Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) continues to roll off a cliff.

Will earnings next week change anything? Let’s take a look.

