3 Earnings Reports You Must Watch Next Week

Markets have been surging higher most of the week, but are now cooling their heels to close out the week. For the year, the S&P 500 is pretty much where it left off last week, at 6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average, too, is sitting on 6% YTD gains. The Nasdaq, however, is up nearly 9% for the year.

Of the three reports to watch this week, only one of them managed to come out of earnings unscathed — Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN ). Priceline wafted up 6.6% for the week as of this writing, while Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD ) and 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD ) both gave back 5% and 12.5%, respectively.

Earnings season is almost a wrap, but several big names are still on tap. Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT ) and Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA ) have been on a roll lately, while Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR ) continues to roll off a cliff.

Will earnings next week change anything? Let’s take a look.

