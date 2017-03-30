Thursday’s Vital Data: Apple Inc. (AAPL), General Motors Company (GM) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)

U.S. stock futures are headed lower this morning, as the major market indexes are set to retreat ahead of a trio of speeches from the Federal Reserve and an update on fourth-quarter gross domestic product. What’s more, Wall Street is still trying to find its feet after last week’s GOP health care failure raised doubts about the strength of President Trump’s agenda.

Heading into the open, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 0.03%, while S&P 500 futures have shed 0.05%, as are Nasdaq-100 futures.

On the options front, volume continued to trickle lower on Wednesday, as only about 13.1 million calls and 10.6 million puts changed hands on the session. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio dropped to a one-month low of 0.54, driving the 10-day moving average lower to 0.64.

Driving Wednesday’s options volume, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rallied to new all-time highs after analysts at UBS said AAPL stock could go as high as $200 in two to three years. Elsewhere, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ) continued to push back against David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital and its plans to split GM stock into two investor classes. Finally, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK ) surged more than 7% following a spike in oil prices and President Donald Trump’s energy policy order.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Another day, another all-time high, another bullish analyst note for Apple. Yesterday, UBS AG analyst Steven Milunovich said that he believed that AAPL stock could rise as high as $200 in the next two to three years. That said, Milunovich reiterated his “buy” rating and $151 price target for AAPL, and said that $175 was a more likely target for the shares.

AAPL stock has hit back-to-back all-time highs in the past two sessions, helping to drive heavy call volume on the shares. In fact, more than 1.3 million contracts traded on Apple Wednesday, keeping the total north of the one-million mark all week. Calls made up a well-above-average 69% of the day’s take.

However, this recent attention to AAPL calls appears to be mostly short-term profit taking. Specifically, the April put/call open interest ratio ticked higher once again, coming in at 0.96 after hitting 0.95 yesterday and 0.90 on Monday. Once again, this could be a warning sign of weakness for Apple over the next month.

Next Page