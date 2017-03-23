Thursday’s Vital Data: Nike Inc (NKE), Snap Inc (SNAP) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

U.S. stock futures are trending higher this morning, though tension remains in the air on Wall Street. A trio of Federal Reserve speakers are lined up for today, with Janet Yellen kicking things off ahead of the open. Meanwhile, Congress faces a key vote over President Donald Trump’s plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, which traders could view as a prelude to how votes on the rest of Trump’s agenda might play out.

Against this tenuous backdrop, however, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average are up 0.09%, while S&P 500 futures have added 0.22% and Nasdaq-100 futures are higher by 0.16%.

On the options front, volume retreated sharply from Tuesday’s blistering session. Still, about 16.7 million calls and 15.8 million puts changed hands, keeping activity above average for the past three weeks. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio edged lower to 0.73 from Tuesday’s two-month high of 0.79. The 10-day moving average, though, continued higher to another one month high of 0.67.

Driving Wednesday’s options volume, Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ) plunged over 7% and drew heavy put option volume after the company’s fourth-quarter guidance came in lighter than expected. Elsewhere, Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) received its second “buy” rating in as many days, while Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) bounced back sharply amid bargain hunting after Tuesday’s sell-off.

Nike Inc (NKE)

Nike was a drag on the Dow yesterday, as the shares plunged more than 7% following weak guidance and fears that Adidas AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ADDYY ) was taking market share. For the third quarter, Nike said it earned 68 cents per share on $8.43 billion in revenue, versus expectations for $8.47 billion in sales and earnings of 53 cents per share.

Additionally, Nike said it would no longer publish its “futures orders” metrics, but noted that the figure fell 1% on the quarter versus expectations for a 3.4% rise.

Options traders took the hint and piled into NKE puts yesterday. Total volume rose to 349,000 contracts, placing Nike in rare territory near the top of yesterday’s most actives list. What’s more, puts made up the majority of the activity, snapping up 55% of the day’s take. That said, NKE options traders were already moving into puts ahead of yesterday’s earnings, as the April put/call open interest ratio rose to a near-term high of 1.06 prior to the event.

Peak put OI for the series totals nearly 26,000 contracts at the in-the-money $55 strike, with another 14,000 puts open at the still out-of-the-money April $52.50 strike. Meanwhile, NKE is now trading well below all major short-term call OI strikes, which could create headwinds going forward.

