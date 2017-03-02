Thursday’s Vital Data: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) and Snap Inc (SNAP)

A relief rally of sorts finds already altitude sick bears gasping at “Dow 21,000!” in Wednesday’s broad-based climb higher. For its part the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) finished up 1.38% at an equally menacing or euphoric all-time-high intent on betting the ranch at Mar-a-Lago — and that this time is really different.



Wednesday was (mostly) all about investors and a few bears caught in the cross-hairs, embracing an on-message, less combative and some might say, almost presidential Donald Trump following his first address in front of Congress.

As for particulars, there really weren’t any. The POTUS was vague on economic details about how he’s going to make America great again, but subdued protectionist rhetoric and maybe the absence of a bullet aimed at healthcare and biotech stocks, likely helped investors re-price their expectations.

Also supportive, investors are growing increasingly okay with a transparent Federal Reserve readying the market for a gentle third nudge of interest rates since December 2015. The latest hint of a raise came from Fed President William Dudley on Tuesday stating an increase has grown “a lot more compelling.”

The narrative of an economy chugging along, as well as wider and beneficial interest rate spreads for America’s banking institutions, helped the influential financial sector to an outsized and relative strength gain of 2.61%.

Leading the way for the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF), Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) climbed by 3.6% and 3.27% respectively.

As for that next rate increase, traders have quickly ramped up the probability of a 0.25% hike in March from 35% to 77.5% when the FOMC concludes its two day meeting on March 15.

Snap Inc. (SNAP)

Elsewhere, some investors may have refrained from Wednesday’s festivities in order to keep the proverbial powder dry for Thursday’s much ballyhooed initial public offering of Snap.

Snap, the mobile text and message sensation with grand plans to move into other highly competitive markets has been priced at $17 for investors fortunate enough to have been allocated shares before they begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker “SNAP.”

And for those other investors? Remember that for every Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), there are many other less attractive investments like Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) and Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) which had equally big plans to disrupt but have proven much more consistent at losing shareholder value.

