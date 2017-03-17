Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Surprises With Solid Q4 Earnings

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF ) has released a solid earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2016.

Tiffany & Co. reported earnings per share of $1.45 during its fiscal fourth quarter of 2016. This is a decline from its earnings per share of $1.46 that was reported during the same time last year. However, it came in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.38 for the quarter.

Revenue reported by Tiffany & Co. during its fiscal fourth quarter of the year was $1.23 billion. This is an increase over the company’s revenue of $1.21 billion that was reported in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2015. It also came in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Tiffany & Co.’s positive revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2016 comes despite sale declines in several areas in fiscal 2016. The company notes that net sales were down in the Americas and Europe during the year. It also says that its Asia-Pacific region sales were flat when compared to the year prior. Japan was a completely different case with sales rising by 12% from the previous year.

Tiffany & Co. also released its outlook for fiscal 2017 in its most recent earnings report. It is expecting revenue for the year to increase between a “low-single-digit percentage and by a mid-single-digit percentage” from the year prior.

TIF also says that it expects earnings per share for the full fiscal year of 2017 to increase “by a mid-single-digit-percentage” from the $3.55 reported during the year prior. The jewelry retailer is expecting net cash from operating actives of $700 million and free cash flow of $450 million in fiscal 2017.

TIF stock was up 2% as of noon Friday and is up 19% year-to-date.