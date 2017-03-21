Trade Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Stock While It’s Discounted

If you’ve been long Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), it’s been a tough start to 2017. But a drilling of XOM stock is now offering attractive value both off and on the Exxon Mobil price chart. And for investors, a modified collar strategy is a smarter way to secure value from XOM’s total return potential. Let me explain.

It’s no secret, the world’s largest energy company, has been a dog for its shareholders thus far in 2017. In fact, Exxon Mobil has been the Dow Industrials worst performer, shedding 9%. And with the venerable index up nearly 6% and an administration-friendly White House in its back pocket, XOM stock’s losses probably feel even worse.

I’ll be the first to admit, I got Exxon Mobil completely wrong in late December. Supports for owning shares, ranging from OPEC and Rex Tillerson have failed to live up their initial billing. The good news is, and as InvestorPlace’s Richard Saintvilus discussed earlier this week, now is a great time to consider buying XOM stock.

The argument for owning Exxon Mobil looks past today’s supply glut and weak prices. Instead, the article rightly focuses on a very well-managed and well-funded energy giant that’s paying investors 3.70% and at a market discount for that ownership.

How about when, not if, conditions do get better for big oil? The company’s global acquisitions and production projects should pay-off big time for XOM shareholders with an estimated price target of $100 within the next one and one-half years.

And in our view and supported by Exxon Mobil’s price chart, some of Mr. Saintvilus’ more pleasant return of shareholder value could be starting sooner rather than later.

Exxon Mobil Stock Weekly Chart



Click to Enlarge If you liked it then, you have to like it now — right? Not always. In looking back at a late December piece where the case was laid out for owning XOM stock at markedly higher prices, however, I’m reminded of that type of logical argument.

As confessed above, I was flat out wrong in Exxon Mobil. Also, our buy-write strategy selection was not nearly defensive enough to afford any meaningful protective value.

Nevertheless, I am inclined to see the 10% discount from around $91 to $82 in shares of Exxon Mobil as offering a nice risk-reward proposition for both traders, as well as longer-term investors inclined to average in over time.

From a charting and technical standpoint, Exxon Mobil has established a test of the 50% retracement level. XOM has also confirmed a mirror move or two-step pattern (AB=CD). Further, the second symmetrical (CD) leg has completed with a weekly doji decision-based candlestick.

Considering an oversold stochastics indicator now curling higher after a bullish crossover, the expectation is support should hold and the decision candle, act as an intermediate low in Exxon Mobil shares.

