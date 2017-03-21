Trade Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Stock With Confidence

It is often debated how close trading resembles gambling and vice versa. One thing that cannot be debated — and it true of both traders and gamblers — is that sometimes you are up on a trade, other times you are not.

A couple of weeks ago, I discussed how option traders can profit on a move no matter which way a stock goes. Let’s take a look at casino stock Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN ), which may be on a continued move higher or a reversal lower.

WYNN stock was given a price rating of $119 a shares by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, the price surged through an area of resistance at around $105 and has continued to move higher over the past couple of sessions. Wynn Resort’s revenue is not solely comprised of revenue it receives from its holdings in Macau, but it is a noteworthy chunk.

Based on the latest Macau gambling revenue report in February, revenue grew for the seventh straight month and hit a two-year high. Where does WYNN go from here?

Taking a look at a two-year chart of WYNN just below, you can see that now the stock is trading over the $105 level, it does not have any potential resistance — at least until where it was trading almost two years ago, in the $136 range.



Click to Enlarge Just under two weeks ago, shares of Wynn Resorts were trading below $100, but have since moved up over $10 a share. Clearly, WYNN has a decent size range to move.

Giving shares about two months to make either new highs or test the $100 area again should be more than enough time.

WYNN Stock Options

The Rationale: Buying call and a put option at the same time with the same expiration gives the trade a chance to profit with a considerable move higher or lower. Two of the main enemies to this trade idea are time and complacency. Options are a decaying asset and lose value over time. This is a good thing for a seller of options and not such a good thing for a buyer of options, such as with this trade idea.

