Tuesday’s Vital Data: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) and Nvidia Corporation (NVDA)

U.S. stock futures are trending broadly higher this morning, as Wall Street looks to bounce back from Monday’s mixed session. Only the Nasdaq was able to eke out a victory yesterday, driven, once again, by strength in the semiconductor sector. Chips were also all the rage in the options pits yesterday, and could remain leaders in today’s trading as well.

Heading into the open, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average are up a moderate 0.12%, while S&P 500 futures have added 0.22% and Nasdaq-100 futures are hinting at record highs with early gains of 0.25%.

On the options front, volume dipped sharply yesterday, as only about 12.4 million calls and 11.1 million puts changed hands on the session. Over on the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio once again moved higher, arriving at 0.64, while the 10-day moving average held at 0.63.

Semiconductor manufacturers were among the top vote-getters in Monday’s options activity. Leading the charge was Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) after Jefferies & Co. boosted its price target on AMD stock and said the company could steal marketshare from Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ). Elsewhere, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ) attracted a flood of call options as traders prepared for Thursday’s quarterly earnings report. Finally, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) was reiterated with a “buy” at Goldman Sachs, broke above its 50-day moving average and was lifted by news of strong Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NTDOY ) Switch sales.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

AMD stock was back with a vengeance on Monday, as the shares rallied nearly 7% after Jefferies & Co. reiterated its “buy” rating and lifted its price target to $16 from $13. According to Jefferies, AMD can steal market share from industry leader Intel, with the brokerage firm laying out scenarios in which AMD could capture up to 15% of the server, desktop and notebook markets.

The report rallied AMD call options traders, as these typically bullish bets accounted for 60% of the more than 540,000 contracts traded on the stock. What’s more, sentiment continues to rise on AMD among near-term options traders, with the April put/call open interest ratio falling from a reading above 0.90 last month to its current perch at 0.74.

In layman’s’ terms, calls are being added at a faster pace that puts, indicating rising bullish expectations from speculative short-term traders. With AMD stock on the rise, this growing preference for calls could be a sign that smart money is moving back into the shares.

