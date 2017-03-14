Tuesday’s Vital Data: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Mobileye NV (MBLY) and Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

U.S. stock futures continue to tread water below breakeven this morning, as Wall Street appears unwilling to take any major stances ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve policy decision. Meanwhile, Wall Street itself is under threat of a blizzard bearing down on New York, which may impact trading volume for the day, but isn’t expected to delay the Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

Heading into the open, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were last seen down 0.28%, while S&P 500 futures dropped 0.33% and Nasdaq-100 futures are off 0.25%.

On the options front, volume was anemic on Monday, with only about 12.2 million calls and 9.8 million puts changing hands. Over on the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio whipsawed back to 0.70 amid heavy put volume, pulling the 10-day moving average higher to 0.63.

Turning to Monday’s volume leaders, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) saw increased call volume after Credit Suisse lifted its price target on iPhone 8 sales projections. Elsewhere, Mobileye NV (NASDAQ: MBLY ) rocketed onto the top ten most active options listing after Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ: INTC ) $15.3 billion buyout, and Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ) saw heavy call volume with earnings looming next week.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple’s unreleased iPhone 8 continued to draw hype on Monday, as traders reacted to a Credit Suisse research note. The brokerage firm reiterated its “outperform” stance, boosted its AAPL stock price target to $160 from $150 and said it expected moderate growth from the iPhone 8 of about 100 million to 110 million units in the devices initial run.

Turning to Monday’s options activity on AAPL, we see a bit less enthusiasm than usual. Total volume rose to over 490,000 contracts, with calls only eking out 54% of the day’s take — well below their usual 62%.

This waning bullish bid is also apparent in Apple’s April series, where the put/call open interest ratio has risen to a near-term high of 0.83. In other words, puts are gaining on calls in terms of popularity on AAPL stock, hinting that options traders may be anticipating a correction in the shares.

