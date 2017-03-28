Tuesday’s Vital Data: Bank of America Corp (BAC), Snap Inc (SNAP) and United States Steel Corporation (X)

U.S. stock futures are pointed higher heading into the open this morning, putting the Dow Jones Industrial Average on course to potentially end a nine-session losing streak — its longest in six years — as the Donald Trump trade unwinds. There may still be some downside risk in the market, and stocks are down slightly this morning ahead of a trio of Federal Reserve speeches and economic reports including February Case-Shiller’s January home prices and February’s U.S. advance trade in goods.

Against this backdrop, futures on the Dow are down 0.11%, while S&P 500 futures have lost 0.11% and Nasdaq-100 futures have fallen 0.08%.

On the options front, volume was well below average on Monday, with only about 12.6 million calls and 12.3 million puts changing hands. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio came in at a one-week low of 0.58, forcing the 10-day moving average down a notch to 0.66.

Driving Monday’s options volume, the implosion of the Trump-trade led banking stocks like Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) and United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X ) sharply lower, but call options traders aren’t giving up yet. Meanwhile, Snap Inc (NASDAQ: SNAP ) was inundated with fresh analyst coverage on Monday, driving a flood of call options activity.

Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Aside from the long-dollar trade, the banking sector trade has got to be one of the most crowded on Wall Street. And with Wall Street now second guessing the strength of the Trump trade, banking stocks have been hit hard, including poster-child Bank of America. In fact, BAC has shed some 9.5% since the GOP-led Congress failed to pass an Obamacare repeal as traders begin to fret that other Trump promises may be just as hard to come by.

But BAC stock options traders aren’t ready to give up just yet. On Monday, BAC saw volume arrive at 993,000 contracts, with calls snapping up 64% of the day’s take. What’s more, according to Trade-Alert.com data, one traders placed a rather large bet that BAC stock would rise back above $25 before May options expire.

Specifically, a block of roughly 12,700 May $25 calls traded at the ask of 26 cents, or $26 per contract, late yesterday. Breakeven lies at $25.26, meaning the trader is betting that BAC will quickly more than reverse its losses of the past several days.

