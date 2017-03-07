Tuesday’s Vital Data: Facebook Inc (FB), Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) and Deutsche Bank AG (USA) (DB)

U.S. stock futures are trading lower once again this morning, as Wall Street heads for a second down day to catch its breath in the wake of a record-breaking rally. While some analysts are questioning the market’s recent highs, North Korea’s ballistic missile test over the weekend and President Donald Trump’s wire-tapping claims remain fresh geopolitical concerns.

Heading into the open, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 0.11%, while S&P 500 futures have shed 0.16% and Nasdaq-100 futures are off 0.17%.

On the options front, volume was anemic on Monday, arriving well below average for the session. In total, only about 11.6 million calls and 10.4 million puts changed hands yesterday. Turning to the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio dipped to 0.67, with the 10-day moving average held at 0.63.

Turning to Monday’s volume leaders, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) saw lower-than-usual call options volume amid a fresh round of legal troubles in Italy and Germany. Elsewhere, Goldman Sachs once again reiterated its “conviction buy” of Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) amid the stock’s recent decline. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG (USA) (NYSE: DB ) disappointed investors by announcing that it will hold an $8.5 billion rights offering to raise capital.

Facebook Inc (FB)

FB stock has quite the bullish following right now — even here at Investor Place, with the exception of Dana Blankenhorn, that is. But options traders on Monday were not so sure. FB stock saw volume jump to 301,000 contracts, with calls dipping to a below-average 58% of the day’s take.

That isn’t to say that this speculative group of investors doesn’t still want to be friends with FB stock, but the March put/call open interest ratio has risen in recent weeks to a considerably more cautious perch at 0.78 from a range near 0.61 earlier in the month.

And options traders have reason to be cautious, given the rising threat of overseas legislation and legal trouble aimed at Facebook. For instance, the company is facing copyright issues in Italy, hate-speech issues in Germany, and (of all things) sexualized images of children in the U.K. Clearly, as Dana Blankenhorn puts it, Facebook could have more problems than you think.

Next Page