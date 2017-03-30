Avoid Twilio Inc (TWLO) Stock Until $25.70 or Better!

Cloud play and recent IPO Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) continues to enjoy Street support, but other issues both off and on the price chart continue to suggest not buying into the bull just yet. Let me explain.

It has been a couple months since I last wrote about Twilio stock. I was what you might call a cautious — or more aptly, an opportunistic — bull for the right price. And during that time, not much has changed.

For one, my opinion on TWLO stock still remains the same. If you don’t have profits, cash flow and persistently weak stock action trump cutting-edge cloud technology that has captured A-list customers like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) and privately held marquee companies such as Uber and Airbnb.

Why the negativity regarding TWLO stock? Don’t I have any vision for TWLO stock’s future prospects? Forgive the repeat, but Twilio’s narrative continues to look too much like FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).

The cyber-security outfit also had Wall Street’s blessing with ‘strong buy’ recommendations, spent aggressively to acquire top-notch companies — and has ultimately continued to bleed financially both off and on the price chart.

Maybe I’m wrong to read into those similarities as a warning? That’s always a possibility, but undeniably and nearly identical is TWLO stock itself. While volatile at times, shares are pretty much smack dab where they were back in mid-January near $28. That’s much closer to its all-time-lows of $23.66 than the Street’s consensus $38 target and all-time-highs of $70.96

TWLO Stock Daily Chart

Back in mid-January and after failing to hold a double-bottom pattern above key support, I thought technically, TWLO stock was poised for lower prices sooner, rather than later. It turns out I was wrong and an anticipated test of Twilio’s opening and all-time-low of $23.66 has yet to be tested.

More to the point, as TWLO stock persists in its weakness in the face of a market which refuses to give up the ghost, FEYE continues to serve as a reminder that skeletons in the closet do exist. As such, if you want to believe Twilio will eventually make a turn for the better, it’s time (once again) to consider a credit put spread.

Next Page