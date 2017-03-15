Huge Pro-Turkish Twitter Hack Hits Major Brands, Celebrities

Several celebrities and brands had their Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) accounts taken over in a pro-Turkish hack.

The Twitter hack resulted in these celebrities and brands sharing Nazi imagery and linking to a video of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan giving a speech. The President of Turkey claims that Germany and the Netherlands have been acting like Nazis.

Many of the Tweets that were sent out in the Twitter hack also included hashtags labeling Germany and the Netherlands as Nazis. The hack comes just before the Netherlands holds its national election today.

The elections being held in the Netherlands today will decide if the Party for Freedom controls the largest party in parliament. The Party for Freedom is anti-Islamic and anti-immigrant. Geert Wilders heads the party and may have a chance at becoming Prime Minister, depending on how today’s elections go, reports Cnet.

The Twitter hack was made possible by Twitter Counter, which is a third-party program for tracking statistics. As a result of the hack, it is now longer able to connect to TWTR’s services. Twitter Counter says this will reveal if it is the sole reason behind the hack.

Several accounts belonging to high-profile brands were affected by the Twitter hack. Among the accounts that were hacked were those belonging to Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ), Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ), as well as others.

While the Twitter hack targeted several different brands, it also included a few celebrities. Floyd Mayweather was one of the celebrities that lost control of his Twitter account. Justin Bieber’s account for Japan was also a part of the hack, reports New York Daily News.