Twitter Inc (TWTR) Considers Paid Version of TweetDeck Service

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) is considering adding a subscription service for advanced users.

The subscription service that Twitter Inc is considering would be an expanded version of TweetDeck. This version would include further breakdowns of Tweets, Followers’ interest and more for professional TWTR users.

The news of a paid Twitter Inc service was learned about via a survey from the company. The survey is to see is users are interested in the idea of a paid service with additional features. The company has also confirmed its interest in the matter via a statement.

“We regularly conduct user research to gather feedback about people’s Twitter experience and to better inform our product investment decisions, and we’re exploring several ways to make Tweetdeck even more valuable for professionals,” a Twitter Inc spokeswoman told The Verge.

The idea that Twitter Inc may offer a subscription service for an expanded TweetDeck comes as the company faces slowing user growth. Its ad revenue also hasn’t been a strong as it could be lately. This doesn’t mean that the company will start charging normal TWTR users for access to its platform, but it is looking for extra ways to make money.

Even if Twitter Inc does decide to build a subscription service for TweetDeck, it may be some time before it actually launches. Unnamed sources claim that the company hasn’t yet started work on the service. It is also possible that the subscription service will never come to be if the survey results aren’t to the company’s liking.

TWTR stock was up 1% as of Friday morning.