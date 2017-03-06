Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN): Bird Flu Outbreak Confirmed on Tennessee Chicken Farm

A farm that supplies chickens to Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN ) has been hit with the bird flu.

The farm where the case of bird flu was found is located in Lincoln County, Tenn. This is the first case of bird flu that has been confirmed in 2017. The disease travels through wild birds and there’s a possibility that this outbreak could mean other farms in the area might be affected.

All of the 73,500 chickens at the farm will be killed and none of them will be used for food. Tyson Foods, Inc. says that this won’t disrupt its chicken business and that it will still meet customers’ needs. A quarantine has also been put in place around the farm.

Tyson Foods, Inc. also notes that all chickens in farms within a six-mile radius of the Tennessee location will be tested for bird flu. None of the chickens will be used for food unless they test negative for the virus. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC ) and Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM ) and upping biosecurity following the news of the bird flu discovery.

“These virus strains can travel in wild birds without them appearing sick. People should avoid contact with sick/dead poultry or wildlife,” The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said in a statement. “If contact occurs, wash your hands with soap and water and change clothing before having any contact with healthy domestic poultry and birds.”

TSN stock was down 3%, PPC stock was down 1% and SAFM stock was down 3% as of noon Monday.