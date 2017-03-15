U.S. Sports Wars: Nike Inc (NKE) vs. Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Nike Inc ( NKE ) and Under Armour Inc ( UAA ) are the two largest U.S.-based athletic footwear and apparel companies. Both Nike and Under Armour sponsor some of the most recognizable names in American sports, but one of the companies has struggled mightily over the last two years.

Under Armour’s stock is down and is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (SELL). Nike’s stock is a Zacks Rank #3 (HOLD).

Now, let’s take a look at both companies, and how each is positioned for the future.

Basic Numbers & 2017 Outlook for Nike and Under Armour

Nike’s stock price rose Monday after a notable analyst upgrade for its next quarterly earnings report, which is set for March 21. The positive earnings report could help lift Nike’s shares, which fell roughly 6% year-over-year.

Fourth quarter revenues were up 6% to $8.2 billion. Nike’s full fiscal 2016 revenues were also up 6% to $32.4 billion.

Nike went public in 1980, and since then, it has steadily climbed. In early 2007, Nike’s stock was trading at roughly $17 per share. Now, ten years later, Nike sits at its current $57 per share mark. Nike’s stock was trading at roughly $66 per share in Nov. 2015.

Under Armour’s stock began 2017 trading at roughly $30 per share. In late Jan., the company reported less than impressive holiday 2016 sales and weak 2017 projections. Under Armour’s stock price dropped from nearly $29 per share on Jan. 30, to roughly $21.50 per share by Jan. 31.

The company’s fourth quarter 2016 revenues were $1.3 billion. Under Armour projects revenues to grow by roughly 12% to $5.4 billion in 2017. But that is far less than the 20% growth rate it had posted for 26 straight quarters. Under Armour is very dependenton its brick-and-mortar sales.

Under Armour went public in Nov. 2005, and doubled on its first day of trading. The company rose impressively over the next decade, and its stock price reached an all-time high of $49 per share in July 2015.

Since then, Under Armour’s stock has plummeted. What’s in store going forward?

