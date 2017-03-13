United Continental Holdings Inc: The Worst Airline Stock You Can Buy

The problem with following Warren Buffett is that you’re following him from far, far away. Take his big airline trade. Buffett revealed recently he purchased 24 million shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL ), the parent of United Airlines, and that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A , NYSE: BRK.B ) now has $5 billion worth of airline stocks in its portfolio.

Buy, buy, buy, right?

Not necessarily. Buffett’s report covered his trades during the fourth quarter of 2016. It’s true that United shares rose 35% during that time. But since then, they have gone nowhere.

In other words, Buffett already has his profit. It’s possible that, considering the lag between trading and reporting, he has already sold his position, although he does tend to hold stocks for longer periods than that. He is no longer in Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE ) or Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI ).

The question is, should you buy UAL right now?

The UAL Bull Case

No industry group is as undervalued as the airlines. UAL has a price-earnings ratio of 9.66 as it opened for trade on March 13, about half that of the average stock. It’s not even the cheapest stock in the group. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL ) sells at a ratio of 8.16 times earnings. But all the airlines have taken off over the past six months. Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV ) is up a whopping 48% during that time. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK ) is up 41% and Delta 26%.

Over the past few years, airlines have gotten very good at yield management, and at squeezing extra cash from passengers. Baggage fees, change fees, extra fees for tiny bits of extra room, the elimination of free food on domestic flights — it has all made flying a lot like riding a bus.

Domestic airlines flew at almost 85% capacity last year, the second straight time they have achieved that record. This has allowed the industry to book fat profits. UAL’s income before tax came in at more than 10% of revenue last year, only 30% of its assets are under debt, so it can afford newer planes, and cash flow is now nearly $6 billion each year.

But you may be closer to your financial destination than you think.

The UAL Bear Case

United stock may be the worst airline you can buy.

The company still relies on a traditional hub-and-spoke system, and is facing increasing competition from budget carriers like Alaska Air, whose systems move passengers point-to-point and whose planes thus don’t stay on the ground as long.

Check it out the next time you fly. The gate for your United flight might be open for two hours or more, while an Alaska or Southwest gate may change over every hour, even faster. The only time a plane is making money is when it’s in the air.

