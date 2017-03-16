An Uber IPO Will Be a Down Round

Among venture capitalists a “down round” is defined as funding in a private company that carries a lower valuation than the previous investment.

It means a company’s investors are taking a loss. That’s what is likely to happen when Uber goes public.

Right now, Uber is said to be worth $69 billion after taking losses of $2.2 billion during the first nine months of 2016. Its 2016 revenues were estimated at $5.5 billion, and it is not unusual for fast-growing companies to sustain losses as they invest to keep the growth going.

Valuing a company at 12.5 times revenue when it seems to be at the peak of its performance may seem to make sense for wealthy Silicon Valley investors, but here in the real world, we have a word for that kind of offer, and the word is no.

Trouble Ahead, Trouble Behind for Uber

Uber drivers are not employees. They are, in theory, business partners who pay Uber a commission to bring them work driving people around. They are unlicensed taxi drivers who don’t pay for medallions and are thus subject to harassment by the government.

But the Uber drivers I have met are incredibly professional, and their cars are clean, thanks in part to a “Vehicle Solutions” program that lets them rent, lease or buy new or nearly new cars. This is how the company has grown.

But relying on contractors carries risks. Uber is said to have a “toxic” work culture, one rife with sexual abuse, leading to a Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) campaign advocating that customers delete the app.

CEO Travis Kalanick described his corporate culture as “baller,” and once joked to a magazine that calling the company “Boober” was fine because it got him sex.

Pando Daily founder Sarah Lacy has been an especially harsh critic, and political polarization now seems to be having an effect, as rival Lyft has reportedly grown 7% in just the last two months, although both companies have seen less traffic lately.

