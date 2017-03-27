Uber Self-Driving Cars Back on Road After Crash

It’s been a contentious time for Uber.

The company appeared to be in hot water for one of its self-driving vehicles crashing against a car with a person inside in Arizona recently. The accident meant that the transportation services company had to put a stop to its autonomous driving tests for the time being.

However, this halt did not last that long as an investigation ensued, and it determined that the crash was not Uber’s fault. The Volvo XC90 test mule only crashed against a car after a human driving a car refused to yield.

While this technology is designed to protect against the mistakes of people driving surrounding vehicles, it is not a perfect science and the fact remains that Uber was not at fault for the crash.

As of this morning, the company is resuming its development operations in San Francisco, it reported to Engadget. However, this isn’t the only subject troubling Uber as of late.

CEO Travis Kalanick was recently unveiled talking down to one of his loyal drivers in a video as the driver noted that he couldn’t live on the salary that Uber was providing him with, and Kalanick claimed the man is one of those people who blames other people for their problems.

Many are wondering if the company needs new leadership.