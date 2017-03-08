Investors Should Put Under Armour Inc (UA) Stock in the Penalty Box

Things looked pretty good for Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA , NYSE: UAA ) stock back in 2015. Under Armour’s star athlete, Stephen Curry, was following up an MVP and NBA championship 2014-15 season with a scintillating start to the 2015-16 season.

That wasn’t all. The company’s principal golfer, Jordan Spieth, was in the midst of one of the greatest Majors runs in golf history. Cam Newton, another Under Armour athlete, was having a historic season while leading the formerly no-name Carolina Panthers to a league-best 15-1 record. The company’s biggest baseball endorser, Clayton Kershaw, had won back-to-back Cy Young Awards in the National League in 2013 and 2014.

As a result, UA stock revenues were continually growing in the 25% to 30% range, and Under Armour kept making new all-time highs.

All signs pointed to go. Under Armour seemed destined to challenge Nike Inc’s (NYSE: NKE ) multidecade dominance in the athletic retail market.

But then everything changed.

Curry and the Warriors ended up on the wrong side of history in the 2016 NBA Finals, and Curry lost his cool along the way. Spieth went major-less in 2016. Newton and the Panthers tumbled from a 15-1 regular season record in 2015 to a 6-10 finish in 2016. Kershaw got injured, and UAA stock got hurt even worse, losing about a quarter of its value in 2016.

The Change for UA Stock

All things considered, that sharp loss of value for UAA stock shouldn’t be any surprise to investors. When your tailwinds (Curry’s NBA Championship, Spieth’s Major wins, Newton’s record-setting season, Kershaw’s hot streak, etc.) turn into headwinds, revenue growth will naturally slow from a low 30% range in 2015 to 12% by the fourth quarter of 2016.

Those who follow UAA stock also shouldn’t be surprised that management guided for low-double-digit revenue growth going forward. The underlying story is actually getting weaker. Most notably, Under Armour is losing traction in the all-important basketball market.

In a move that shocked the basketball world during the summer of 2016, Nike’s Kevin Durant left Oklahoma City to team up with Under Armour’s Stephen Curry in Northern California. That means Warriors basketball, which was formerly the Curry show, is now the Curry-and-Durant show. That is bad for Under Armour and UA stock, because any reward from the Warriors doing well is now shared between Nike and Under Armour.

