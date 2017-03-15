Under Armour Inc (UAA) Stock Investors Should Bet on the Bears to Win

With March Madness underway in more than one way for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA, NYSE: UA ), it might be tempting to take a long-shot bet on UAA stock. But from where we’re sitting, if you’re in it to win it, the home-team-favorite bears still look worth placing a small side bet on. Let me explain.

A tough 2016 has continued to follow through as a headache for UAA stock and its shareholders. The one-time heralded athletics upstart is off nearly 35% and a rough and tumble 64% from its mid-2015 all-time-highs of $52.95. But as I recently wrote, the slump in UAA is not without merit.

Bottom line, from distribution headaches, increasingly tough competition from Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE), Adidas AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) and fast-casual athletics, as well as associated escalating costs to remain relevant, Under Armour has fallen from grace with growth traders — and most value traders are still viewing the game as spectators.

There was some news on Tuesday for UAA stock which tried to incite a cheer or two from investors.

As part of its initiative to keep the brand in consumers’ collective consciousness, it was announced Under Armour is outfitting 12 collegiate teams, a record for the company, in the March Madness NCAA basketball tournament.

Tuesday also ushered in news of a fresh hire. Under Armour tapped a veteran General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ) design director for the role of chief innovation officer.

Under Armour is in damage control mode after a pro-Donald-Trump misstep from CEO Kevin Plank earlier this year caused some of its most influential endorsers to speak out against the company and state its vision is not aligned with their core values.

Net, net though — so far, any attempts at good news has resulted in more of a failed rim shot than a slam dunk with investors. At Tuesday’s close, UAA stock shed 0.16% and roughly 1% from its year-to-date low.

Under Armour Weekly Chart

Looking at UAA stock’s weekly chart, it’s apparent the bears are in control. In the last couple weeks, Under Armour has broken to the downside from a congestion pattern which failed to hold support at the key 62% retracement level dating back to the low of the financial crisis in 2009.

Next Page