The Big Reason Under Armour Inc (UAA) Stock Isn’t Worth Keeping

Momentum stocks are great … until the wheels fall off the bus. For athletic apparel maker Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA , NYSE: UA ), the wheels fell off the bus in a dramatic way. No longer the darling of the athletes everywhere, Under Armour has imploded in a spectacular fashion. Shares of UAA stock have fallen by more than 50% over the last year. That caused Under Armour to hit a new three-year low.

And things continue to get worse for the athletic firm. So far, UAA stock is down 34% just in 2017.

The real question is why? Truth be told, there are many issues with UAA, but there is one that should scare the heck out of anybody seriously looking at buying shares of the beaten-up athletic equipment and sportswear company. If anything, UAA could still offer plenty gains by playing the downside as the market continues to realize this.

UAA Is Just a T-Shirt Company

One of the reasons why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) has been successful is that the firm has managed to blend the worlds of tech and obtainable luxury goods together. Macs and iPhones can lack computing power, but make up for it in style. And their slightly higher price point adds a certain level of cachet to the brand. Under Armour wants to be Apple — a blend of higher-end and high-tech in the sports department.

It’s the reason why CEO Kevin Plank always hypes UAA’s focus on high-tech fabrics and designs. And at first, investors placed a high premium on Under Armour for this assumption.

But the reality of the situation is a little more down to earth. UAA is still just a T-shirt company.

Sales growth has slowed to a trickle at UAA because consumers don’t view Under Armour as a “high-tech, high-end brand” anymore. Its logoed products can now be found at places like Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS ). That doesn’t give the impression of being “high-end.” Moreover, the illusion of “high-tech” is gone, as outlets like these aren’t exactly selling the best that the brand has to offer. My local Kohls’ biggest displays for Under Armour are plain cotton t-shirts and classic mesh workout/basketball shorts.

The issue here is that once a brand losses that cachet, it becomes commoditized and sales- thanks to lower price points- drop. Just look at UAA’s sales growth over the last few years. The firm managed to record a whopping 32% jump in sales for full-year 2014. The increase was only 28% in 2015 and 22% in 2016. This year, Under Armour only predicts an 11% gain in sales.

The second piece of commoditization of product is that you lose any sort of economic moat you have.

While serious athletes will continue to buy UAA branded HeatGear infused workout apparel, the average Joe hitting his Planet Fitness twice a week probably won’t. Literally every athletic brand at this point — including some very low-end ones — has some sort of compression/moisture wicking fabric shirt. Take a quick scan next time you go to the gym or your local YMCA. Competitors on this front will continue to chip away market share from UAA.

