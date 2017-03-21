Under Armour Inc (UAA) Stock Has a Serious Branding Problem

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA , NYSE: UAA ) stock has had a rough go of it lately. UAA stock has declined some 60% from 2015 highs. Back-to-back poor earnings reports have halved Under Armour stock just since late October, while the broad markets have rallied to all-time highs.

Source: Shutterstock

UAA stock bulls claim the issues for the company are related more to expectations ,which were too high, rather than performance, which hasn’t been that bad. After all, Q4 revenue increased 12%, and the company is guiding for 11% to 12% growth in 2017.

The problem with that argument is that Under Armour stock remains priced for growth, trading at almost 47x 2017 analyst consensus earnings-per-share estimates. And Under Armour growth has decelerated sharply, from 31% in 2015 to 22% in 2016 to the low double-digit guidance this year. Demand for UAA simply is declining, and I haven’t seen a good answer from the company on that front.

If anything, Under Armour’s demand problems may be growing, and that appears to be a branding issue. A company that made its name through innovation is facing competitive challenges from Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ) and adidas AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ADDYY ).

Politically charged comments from CEO Kevin Plank led to a rebuke from UAA star Stephen Curry, and they appear to have hurt the company’s image. A pair of questionable recent distribution deals also raise questions about Under Armour’s target markets.

At this point, there are real concerns surrounding UAA’s business, as well as Under Armour stock. And I’m not convinced those problems can be fixed quickly.

Under Armour And Innovation

At the heart of the UAA stock growth story was innovation. The very name of the company hints at the work put in by CEO Plank to develop the company’s HeatGear technology. That product alone drove Under Armour growth, with professional athletes quickly adopting its apparel, and consumers following.

That innovation seems to have stalled out, however. UAA itself recently hired a chief innovation officer — perhaps a tacit admission of its recent struggles. Adidas — left for nearly dead just a few years ago — has resurrected itself, and Nike continues to invest heavily in R&D. The market that Under Armour in some sense created is now saturated. That leaves UAA unable to charge premium prices and drive premium profit margins.

UAA: New Distribution Channels

That’s why the two recent distribution deals seem so potentially troublesome for UAA stock. Last month, the company announced that its apparel would be available at all 1,200 Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS ) department stores. With no offense to Kohl’s, it’s hardly the up-market, trendy, type of retailer targeted by traditional Under Armour customers. And the old-line department store retailer hardly seems likely to build up UAA’s brand image.

Even more surprising was the agreement announced Monday to sell Under Armour footwear at DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW ) stores. DSW tends toward the discount side of its industry, and it’s hardly performing well on its own. DSW stock trades near a 5-year low, and it’s coming off a year where same-store sales declined 3%, including 7% in its fiscal fourth quarter.

