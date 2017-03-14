Is Vale SA (ADR) (VALE) Stock a Value or a Value Trap?

It’s amazing what a few dollars in price difference can do. As we’ve said before — when your profits are directly tied to the production of some natural resource, you live and die by the underlying price of that commodity. For Brazilian iron ore giant Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE: VALE ), higher prices have meant a return to the good times.

VALE was one of 2016’s top stocks, rising more than 161% on the back of higher iron ore and ferrous metal prices. Moves to help strengthen its balance sheet and simplify its capital structure didn’t hurt either.

However, this year has been a tad bit different.

After hitting a new 52-week high mid-February, VALE stock has stumbled in recent weeks and has basically erased its gains since hitting that high. The question now is whether the recent hiccups are just a temporary setback or something more sinister.

VALE Stock Surges on High Metal Prices

VALE — along with its two main rivals Rio Tinto Plc (ADR) (NYSE: RIO ) and BHP Billiton Limited (ADR) (NYSE: BHP , NYSE: BBL ) — had spent the latter part of the year moving higher as prices for iron ore also increased.

The reason for the climb comes from a familiar source — China. Stimulus measures enacted by Beijing over the last year designed to help reignited its stagnating economy have also served to help boost overall Chinese steel demand. With China’s steel mills now running at full tilt, import demand for iron ore has once again returned to the boom days of yore.

As a result, prices for iron ore have nearly doubled since the beginning of last summer and hit $94.86 a dry ton in February. That’s the highest price since August of 2014. Not quite as high as before the recession, but very much a marked improvement over the last few years.

Those higher prices have been a boon for Vale, and its rivals as the price of iron ore are the single largest driver of their revenues and profits. The surge in pricing manifested itself in Vale’s last quarterly results. The firm’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) clocked in at $4.1 billion. That was over $1.6 billion higher than a year ago, thanks to higher prices and volumes.

All of these have helped support VALE over the last year.

The Support for VALE Stock Starts to Crack

The problem is, we may have already hit iron ore’s — and VALE stock’s — peak. Since the mid-February peak, prices for iron ore have already sunk 5%, and analysts are now predicting that it could tumble even further.

Beijing has already signaled that they are putting the brakes on the economy as credit expansion is once again getting a little “too hot” in China. With that, supplies of steel have already begun to pick up, and stockpiles of iron ore held at Chinese ports have now climbed to a whopping 130 million tons.

