Will Valeant Shareholders Get ANYTHING? (VRX)

Final chords are sounding for Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX ). Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management has finally admitted defeat, taking a $2.8 billion loss and liquidating its position in VRX stock.

Ackman reportedly got a minimum of $11.10 per share for the stake, with the stock closing on March 13 at $12.11 and preparing to open for trade March 14 at $10.86.

Diamond Hill Capital Management has also dumped its Valeant stake, preferring to bet on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

Some hedge funds are still active in the company, which appears to be undergoing a slow liquidation. The latest assets to be sold were the skin care line, which drew $1.3 billion from L’Oreal SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LRLCY ), and Dendreon, a one-time high-flier in prostate cancer, which got $820 million from a Chinese company.

Take What You Can Get

The problem for Valeant is the debt it took on during its asset-buying binge early this decade, which was predicated on its ability to raise prices on generic products and book the profits in Canada.

That long-term debt burden stood at nearly $30 billion at the end of last year, and the $2.1 billion earned through the latest sales will barely make a dent in it.

This means some analysts still think VRX stock a good short, even at $10 per share, believing the company will soon be worthless as interest rates rise and it starts to violate profit covenants on the debt.

The hedge funds remaining in the stock take solace from a March 10 statement from the company, to the effect that it had won consent for refinancing and an amendment of its credit agreements. In the deal, Valeant is taking out new loans maturing after 2022 to repay loans that come due before 2022, rolling over the debt and giving the company more time to raise cash.

VRX recently offered to cash out $1.6 billion of debt paying 6.75% at close to its face value — an offer which expires on April 3.

Valeant’s main leverage with creditors is now that it may default entirely on its debts and leave them with nothing, if it is pushed to the wall.

The creditors are taking the threat seriously.

What Is Left of Valeant?

The best asset left on the board is what’s left of Bausch + Lomb, the eye care company bought for $8.7 billion in 2013. CEO Joseph Papa had said as recently as September that dermatology and eye care were “core assets” the company would never sell.

