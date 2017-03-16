Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX) Stock: Goodbye, Not Good Buy

Some may be tempted to declare “capitulation!” in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE:VRX) as one notorious and maligned bull bids farewell. Loathing aside, heavy debt and a burdensome Valeant stock chart suggests bears, not bulls or pigs are still in control of VRX.

Love him or hate him (and most arguably seem to dislike Bill Ackman), now is not the time to bet against the hedge fund manager and activist investor by picking up Valeant stock.

After a very long, painful and much-publicized campaign in shares of VRX, Bill Ackman announced this past Monday night, his hedge fund Pershing Square has exited Valeant Pharmaceuticals.

The investment in VRX has been more than an eyesore for the storied hedge fund manager. Over the past two years, Valeant stock has tanked nearly 95% from the firm’s initial purchase price of $190 to $11 a share. Even worse, exiting VRX required a massive liquidation of some 27 million shares. What’s more, the Valeant stake represented Pershing Square’s most concentrated bet and only magnified the loss, both on and off paper, for Bill Ackman.

But love him or hate him, thinking his company’s capitulation in Valeant stock, which admittedly required a “disproportionately” large amount of firm’s resources, means VRX is now free to rally; think again.

The fact of the matter is Pershing Square decision only came after a substantial year-long commitment to help Valeant sell key assets, establish a new management team and overhaul of the company’s board. As well and despite those efforts, there remains $30 billion in under-funded debt obligations.

Bottom line, if a storied hedge fund with an otherwise very enviable record of success over the past couple decades can’t justify staying the course, though they do have to answer to their dwindling investment base; it’s time to face the truth of an equally problematic chart in Valeant stock.

Next Page