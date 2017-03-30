Why Buying Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX) Stock Isn’t Nuts

With the stock on the verge of new multi-year lows and the headlines looking (mostly) grim, it’s tough to get excited about Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX ) here. Indeed, the biggest and best bullish argument for hanging on to VRX stock — the fact that hedge fund manager Bill Ackman was still holding on — was recently wiped away; the activist investor recently reported he finally sold all 27 million shares of VRX stock he owned.

And yet, when you look past all the recent scandals and gaffes (and take into account the stock is now down a little more than 95% of its value since its August 2015 peak), there’s actually a decent bullish case for investors willing to gamble a little bit.

VRX Stock: Now? You’re Selling Out Now?

Just so there’s no misunderstanding, let me be crystal clear right up front that stepping into a position in Valeant stock is a big risk, but not because the company is worthless. Rather, the rhetoric that pushes VRX stock back and forth is still flowing rather freely.

What has changed, somewhat in part to a new CEO, is simply that the cloud of dust obscuring Valeant Pharmaceuticals is now fading. That is to say, you can actually see what you’re buying. And what one can see is a company that’s got plenty of debt, but also has a respectable portfolio.

One of those still-impressive pieces of the revenue pie is its eyecare division, Bausch & Lomb, which is paired with the organization’s international division. The company plausibly expects sales from Bausch & Lomb to grow between 4% and 6% per year through 2020. That’s fairly solid. And, if its new glaucoma treatment latanoprostene bunod wins the FDA’s blessing in August, the company could turn the heat up on those numbers.

At the same time, its more conventional drug business is still up and running. Case in point: Opioid-induced constipation relief Relistor continues to see sales growth, and with the company expanding its sales force, all of its established lines — not just Relistor — have a legitimate shot at moving forward.

Point being, while the company has got problems to be sure, it still has marketable assets. It’s just a matter of optimizing the math.

That’s a tall order, mind you. The company continues to swim in debt, and it remains the proverbial poster child of all the greedy things that are wrong with the biopharma business. Already down 95% from its mid-2014 peak though, with little left to lose as this point, the decision from Ackman to dump his VRX stock looks ill-timed. At this point, he could at least afford to hold onto it on the off-chance a prayer is answered.

That’s not to say the next several months, or even years, won’t be tough ones for Valeant stock.

The aforementioned debt? The total of $29.8 billion on the books is going to be a bit lower in subsequent quarters. VRX plans to use at least a big piece of the $2.1 billion it will garner via the sale of Dendreon and some of its skin-care brands to pay that debt down. CEO Joseph Papa said at that same time Valeant Pharmaceuticals intends to pay down $5 billion worth of its debt within the next year and a half.

