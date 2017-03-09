Vanguard LifeStrategy Target-Risk Mutual Funds

When you buy any of the four Vanguard target-risk mutual funds, called LifeStrategy funds, you gain access to a diverse mix of Vanguard’s low-cost index funds that is aimed at a unique investment objective.

Vanguard target-risk funds are what the investment community refer to as funds of funds. As the name suggests, rather than hold a portfolio of stocks or bonds, a fund of funds holds other mutual funds. With Vanguard’s LifeStrategy funds, investors can choose among four target-risk categories, which are broken down into conservative, growth, income, and moderate growth.

Each of Vanguard’s LifeStrategy funds holds a unique asset allocation and blend of four Vanguard index funds:

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index (MUTF: VTSMX )

(MUTF: ) Vanguard Total Bond Market II (MUTF: VTBIX )

(MUTF: ) Vanguard Total International Stock Index (MUTF: VTIAX )

(MUTF: ) Vanguard Total International Bond Index (MUTF: VTABX ).

In summary, each of Vanguard’s LifeStrategy funds has a target-risk allocation that is some combination of U.S stocks, international stocks, U.S. bonds and international bonds.

Vanguard LifeStrategy Target-Risk Funds

Vanguard LifeStrategy Income Fund (MUTF: VASIX ): Investors looking to focus mostly on income with little or no need for long-term growth will prefer VASIX over the other LifeStrategy funds in the lineup. The asset allocation target is a conservative blend of 20% stocks and 80% bonds. The minimum initial investment is $3,000 and the expenses are 0.12%, or $12 for every $10,000 invested.

Vanguard LifeStrategy Conservative Growth (MUTF: VSCGX ): Vanguard’s VSCGX can be a smart choice for investors that need income but would also like some growth that can keep pace with inflation. The target asset allocation for VSCGX is 40% stocks and 60% bonds. The minimum initial investment is $3,000 and the expenses are 0.13%.

Vanguard LifeStrategy Moderate Growth (MUTF: VSMGX ): This fund is ideal for investors looking for long-term growth that can outpace inflation but at risk levels below that of an aggressive portfolio. The target asset allocation for VSMGX is 60% stocks and 40% bonds. The minimum initial investment is $3,000 and the expenses are 0.14%.

Vanguard LifeStrategy Growth (MUTF:VASGX): Investors that want to focus primarily on long-term growth with moderately-aggressive risk will prefer this LifeStrategy option. The target asset allocation is 80% stocks and 20% bonds, which enough to capture the growth potential of stocks while taking the edge off the market risk compared to a portfolio of 100% stocks. The minimum initial investment is $3,000 and the expenses are 0.14%.

As of this writing, Kent Thune did not personally hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. His No. 1 holding is his privately held investment advisory firm. Under no circumstances does this information represent a recommendation to buy or sell securities.

