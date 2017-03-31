Verizon Streaming TV Service to Launch This Summer

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) is keeping up with its rivals by launching a TV streaming service online.

The carrier already offers an FiOS TV service, but the new functionality will be different from this one as it will apply to Internet users only and it will set you back a similar amount as other online streaming services (roughly about $20 to $40 a month).

Companies such as Hulu and YouTube are on the verge of launching their own services as well, making for what will soon be a crowded market. It is unclear how Verizon’s service will distinguish itself from the others, but perhaps the company’s future will bring with it original content that fans can feast on.

There are also no details as of now surrounding whether or not you can connect Verizon’s capabilities for streaming with the company’s wireless Internet service, as well as its phone service, but it would be a wise move for it to do so.

We are slowly moving into a world where the need for regular TV cable is reduced more and more as the Internet offers more services that allow us to stream movies, TV shows, and even sports. In fact, Facebook and Twitter have recently launched platforms that let you stream live sporting events.

VZ stock fell 0.5% Friday.