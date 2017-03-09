Vernal Equinox: When Is the First Day of Spring 2017?

The vernal equinox marks the first day of spring and it is almost upon us.

One of the most important days of the calendar is the date in which we turn the leaf from the long, cold haze that the winter season consists of, to the warm embrace of green leaves and pretty flowers that the spring brings with it.

The vernal equinox is considered to be the first day of spring, according to the Roman calendar. It is also known as the March equinox, or the autumnal equinox in the Southern hemisphere, as it marks the beginning of fall in the lower half of the world.

It is the date in which the Sun crosses the celestial equator, which is an imaginary line in the sky above the Earth’s equator. The view happens from south to north and it usually takes place between March 19 and the 21st.

This year, the vernal equinox will take place on Monday, March 20. There are a little more than 10 and a half days until the first day of spring is upon us.

Many northern states are desperate for the equinox due to the symbolism it brings with it, especially because of how cold this winter season has been with record low temperatures and incredible snowstorms.

Are you ready for the vernal equinox?