Victoria Beckham to Launch Target Collection on April 9

Victoria Beckham is launching her Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) collection in less than a month.

The former Spice Girl is one of the fashion heroes of the current generation as she left her singing past for a throne in the apparel industry, designing, blouses, dresses and accessories that appeal to the masses.

Now, you will be able to buy her designs at the price of Target clothes as Beckham will be launching a line with the retailer on April 9. Part of where she gets her inspiration is from her daughter Harper, as Beckham came up with her popular Victoria Victoria Beckham line when pregnant with her little girl.

The artist spoke about her design with Refinery 29, noting that the collection will include a variety of items, such as “B&W prints; scalloped separates and dresses in saturated, sunny hues; a bit of lace; and very springy gingham and floral dresses.”

She added that there are some prints that are sure to spark conversation, including energizing palettes. Beckham noted that color was a very important part of her collection in a time when people are into bright colors, such as phosphorescent green, pink and orange.

There are plenty of children’s clothing in the collection, which Beckham says has been a dream of hers for a while. She has the know-how on children’s clothes due to her experience with her own children.

