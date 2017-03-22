Walt Disney Co (DIS) Accused of Stealing ‘Zootopia’

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) is the target of a lawsuit that claims it stole Zootopia.

The lawsuit comes from writer Gary Goldman. He claims that he pitched the idea of Zootopia to Walt Disney Co two different times; once in 2000 and then again in 2009. However, he said DIS didn’t take him up on the offer.

Goldman claims that Walt Disney Co instead worked on its own version of the film. He says that the company stole artwork, dialogue, plot and characters that were present in his pitches. The writer argues that the company actually used some of his dialogue for the film verbatim. He also claims that the company has been stealing work like this with other movies, such as The Lion King and Toy Story.

“Mr. Goldman’s lawsuit is riddled with patently false allegations,” a Walt Disney Co Disney spokesperson told the New York Daily News. “It is an unprincipled attempt to lay claim to a successful film he didn’t create, and we will vigorously defend against it in court.”

The lawsuit filed by Gary Goldman claims that Walt Disney Co is responsible for copyright infringement, breach of confidence and many other allegations. In his claim, he notes that his version of Zootopia also had to do with animals searching to be what they wanted to while in a diverse setting.

Goldman will likely face an uphill battle against Walt Disney Co. There have been plenty of cases of writers claiming that their works were stolen, but courts often rule in favor of the companies behind the movies with allegedly stolen material, reports The Los Angeles Times.