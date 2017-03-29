Waze Adds Dunkin’ Donuts Order-Ahead Feature

Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) Waze now allows users to order food from Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN ).

The new feature from Waze is called “Order Ahead”. This feature allows users to be taken directly to the Dunkin’ Donuts mobile app to place an order through their smart devices. This allows customers to show up at the location with their order ready and skip the lines.

Waze users that want to Order Ahead will have to be members of Dunkin’ Donuts’ DD Perks Rewards Program to make use of the feature. This allows the customer to order coffee, drinks, breakfast sandwiches, and of course, donuts.

Waze and Dunkin’ Donuts both warn that the new Order Ahead feature is only meant to be used before a user starts their road trip. Also, customers will have to stop at the stores and head inside to pick up their orders. The apps will help customers find the nearest DNKN location to order from, as well.

“Our new Order Ahead feature expands Waze’s mission of saving time on the road by enabling consumers to now also save time in-store, while giving brands a new opportunity to engage with their customers,” Jordan Grossman, Head of Business Partnerships North America at Waze, said in a statement.