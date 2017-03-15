Wednesday’s Vital Data: Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX), Tesla Inc (TSLA) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

U.S. stock futures are indicating a bit of a rebound from yesterday’s losses, which is a bit surprising given the dearth of data set to wash over Wall Street in the next two days. While a rate hike from the Federal Reserve is already priced in, Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen could still offer up a few surprises in her commentary on the Fed’s rate path and the strength of the U.S. economy.

What’s more, there is a veritable flood of economic data on tap today, with the consumer price index, retail sales, the Empire State index as well as home builders and business inventories.

In spite of this deluge of data, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were last seen higher by 0.17%, with S&P 500 futures up 0.25% and Nasdaq-100 futures adding 0.21%.

On the options front, Tuesday was another relatively low-volume session, as only about 12.5 million calls and 12.3 million puts changed hands. Over on the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio extended Monday’s advance to arrive at 0.73, while the 10-day moving average settled in at 0.63.

Turning to Tuesday’s volume leaders, Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX ) drew mixed options activity after VRX stock plunged on news that hedge fund manager and activist investor Bill Ackman has exited his holdings in the company. Elsewhere, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) saw renewed call options interest on Model Y rumors and a target hike from Deutsche Bank. Finally, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL ) fell amid blizzard flight cancellations, but saw several large call bets looking for a rebound.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX)

VRX stock plunged more than 10% on Tuesday following news that activist investor Bill Ackman’s hedge fund completely closed out of its position in Valeant.

The timing of the news was particularly notable, coming just after the company initiated several new initiatives, including asset sales to help pay down debt. VRX shares are now trading just north of single-digit territory, an area the stock last flirted with in 2009.

Option volume on VRX ramped up to more than 535,000 contracts following the news, with calls and puts nearly split on the day. This divided sentiment among VRX options traders extends over the short- to intermediate-term, as the April put/call open interest ratio currently rests at 1.06, with calls and puts in near parity. Currently, peak April call OI totals about 20,000 contracts at the overhead $20 strike, while peak put OI of 36,000 contracts rests at the in-the-money $12.50 strike.

