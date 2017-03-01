Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Skyrockets on Subscribers, Profit Forecast

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW ) stock was skyrocketing on Wednesday on high subscribers and strong profit forecast.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. notes that it saw a 10% increase in subscribers in 2016 when compared to 2015. This brings the total number of subscribers to the weight loss service up to 2.6 million.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. also expects 2017 to be a good year for it. The company’s earnings per share guidance for the year is between $1.30 and $1.40. Wall Street is expecting the company to report earnings per share of $1.15 in 2017.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. points out that its earnings per share in 2017 will be helped by a 15-cent tax benefit during the first quarter of the year. This tax benefit will be the result of the chain closing its Spanish subsidiary. The subsidiary has been unable to reach profitability.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. also saw strong earnings in the fourth quarter of 2016. The company reported earnings per share of 20 cents during the quarter. This is a huge improvement over its losses per share of 18 cents from the same time last year. It also beat out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 18 cents for the quarter.

Revenue reported by Weight Watchers International, Inc. during the fourth quarter of 2016 was $267.40 million. This is an improvement over its revenue of $259.20 million from the fourth quarter of 2015. However, it did fail to reach analysts’ revenue estimate of $274.20 million for the fourth quarter of the year.

WTW stock was up 31% as of Wednesday afternoon and is up 66% year-to-date.