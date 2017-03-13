When Does March Madness Start for 2017??

When does March Madness start this year?

The 2017 edition of the tournament technically kicked off on Selection Sunday (March 12), but the actual action will begin tomorrow. Tuesday, March 14 marks the start of one of the most exciting times in sports for Americans everywhere as New Orleans face Mount St. Mary’s face each other at 6:40 p.m. ET.

The second game of March Madness 2017 will be Wake Forest taking on Kansas State at 9:10 p.m. ET. Wednesday will also consist of two match-ups, with things really getting crazy starting Thursday where 32 teams will play each other for 16 spots.

Warren Buffett has made March Madness more exciting every year by offering anyone who gets a perfect bracket a $1 billion prize, and 2017 will be no different as this promotion is still on. A winner has yet to emerge from this competition, but even anyone at Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A ) who picks the correct sweet 16 will bring home $1 million.

Fourteen people out of 11.57 million pulled off this feat on ESPN.com in 2014, amounting to roughly 826,000. The firm will still give the person who gets the farthest $100,000 assuming that no one wins.

If you’re wondering who to pick, Vegas odds say that the two surest bets are Duke and UNC, which are both heavyweights of the competition having won a combined 10 national championships (5 apiece).

Good luck!