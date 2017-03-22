When is Palm Sunday 2017?

One of the most important holidays for Christians all around the world is Palm Sunday, which celebrates the arrival of Christ at Jerusalem. This year, it will take place Sunday, April 9.

The day bears its name due to the fact that reenactments of this arrival take place in early April with Christ’s faithful donning palm frond to remember him. His arrival at Jerusalem took place mere days before he was crucified.

Moreover, the palm is one of the objects — along with clothes — that were thrown at Jesus upon his arrival in a donkey. The animal’s symbolism is also a key element of Palm Sunday every year.

Palm branches represent peace and victory due to the fact that only a week later, Christ returned to this planet as he rose from the dead on Easter.

On the actual day, a mass service is conducted in which palm branches are handed to his faithful and they are formed into crosses or other items that they either keep or return to the church as a form of tribute.

The day’s colors are red and white, with red representing the blood that Christ shed, while white represents the peace that came soon after.

Will you be celebrating Palm Sunday this year at a local service?