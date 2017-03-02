Why Alaska Air Group, Inc. Stock (ALK) Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio

Seattle, WA based Alaska Air Group, Inc. ( ALK ) has lately been the shining star of the airline industry. Shares of the carrier gained 47% over the last six months, comfortably outperforming the Zacks categorized Transportation- Airline industry, which has advanced only 30.5% during the period.

A slew of factors have led to the outperformance. Let’s delve into the details.

Virgin America Buyout : A Major Positive

On Dec 14, 2016, Alaska Air Group completed the purchase of Virgin America Inc ( VA ), thereby becoming the fifth-largest U.S. airline (in terms of passenger traffic). The acquisition has expanded Alaska Air Group’s presence considerably, particularly in the West Coast.

Also, it has provided Alaska Air Group with significant growth opportunities in the key East Coast markets.

The merged entity will provide 1,200 departure options per day to 118 destinations across the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica and Cuba. The merger resulted in the creation of a vast network offering flights to more than 800 destinations across the globe.

ALK’s Strong Q4 Impressed Analysts

Although the impact of the merger was limited in the fourth quarter, it gave a boost to quarterly results. The carrier performed impressively in the fourth quarter of 2016 reporting higher-than-expected earnings and revenues. Both metrics also improved on a year-over-year basis.

Additionally, total revenue per available seat mile (RASM: a key measure of unit revenue) returned to growth at Alaska Air Group in the quarter, for the first time since the second quarter of 2014. The metric climbed 0.3% on a year-over-year basis in the quarter. This a major positive, as woes related to unit revenues have hurt the carrier and its peers like Delta Air Lines, Inc. ( DAL ) and Southwest Airlines Co ( LUV ) for quite some time.

ALK’s Dividend Hike Sweetens the Pot

We are impressed by the company’s move to hike its quarterly dividend by 9% to 30 cents per share. The dividend hike marks the fourth increase in payout, ever since it started paying quarterly dividend in Jul 2013.

The company has been making constant efforts to reward its shareholders though dividends/buybacks. During 2016, the company returned $329 million to shareholders through buybacks ($193 million) and dividend payments ($136 million).

