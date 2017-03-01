Why Apple Inc. (AAPL) Will Become a Trillion-Dollar Company

The market is making new highs seemingly every day. The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and other major indices are in uncharted territory, and the stock that value investors doubted is following suit. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) is now worth $720 billion by market capitalization. And improbably, the $1 trillion mark — at $189 per share for AAPL stock, that’s still a lofty 40% away — is at least in the realm of possibility now.

Source: Shutterstock

Also improbably, Apple stock, at around 16 times earnings, is somewhere between undervalued and fairly valued. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A , NYSE: BRK.B ) still believes in the value proposition, adding AAPL shares in the most recent quarter, according to Berkshire’s 13-F filing.

Morgan Stanley has raised its target price on AAPL stock to $154. UBS says Apple shares are worth $138. So the analysts are on board too.

But $189?

How Can Apple Hit $1 Trillion?

If Apple traded at $189 per share without any of its financials changing, that would assume a P/E that has climbed to about 22 times earnings. That higher multiple would have to reflect investor expectations that iPhone 7 sales are growing, though more likely, that the iPhone 8 will be a smash hit.

That’s plausible, considering the woes of Samsung’s (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, not to mention strong first-quarter iPhone sales.

Another way to look at it is through the revenue lens.

Looking ahead, Apple projects second-quarter revenue of between $51.5 billion-$53.5 billion and gross margin in the range of 38%-39%. The $1 trillion market cap would value the stock at 4 times sales, up from 3.3 times. And it seems unlikely that investors would trade Apple to those kinds of multiples without anything else happening.

Apple needs iPhone sales to grow more than the 5% year-over-year figure last quarter. It certainly needs iPads to reverse a 19% YOY drop in revenue. Services, though, is a huge bright spot, growing revenue from 18% YOY, and the segment is accelerating to become a bigger piece of the revenue pie. Continuing that track would certainly help AAPL’s chances.

iPhone 8 Release

The biggest continuous headline this year is Apple’s 10th anniversary iPhone release, believed to be called either the iPhone 8 or the iPhone X.

Currently, while the market is optimistic about AAPL stock, it’s not pricing in the potential for double-digit revenue growth in iPhone sales on the back of iPhone 8. That would also include reversing the iPhone’s slowing sales in China.

Anything’s possible in China right now, though.

Xiaomi was the leader in Chinese smartphone market share in China in Q1 of 2015. In 2016, Huawei and Oppo took the first and second spot, respectively, in China. Apple’s position dropped sharply to the fifth spot. However, cutting prices of the iPhone 7 and promoting that particular model in the region could help AAPL compete more effectively.

Another Note About Valuation

Even if Apple doesn’t blow the doors off with iPhone 8 sales, the market isn’t against rewarding gigantic tech titans without them boasting breakneck growth.

